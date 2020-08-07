https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/leb-5.jpg 375 745 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-07 07:25:232020-08-07 07:26:11Sixteen arrested over Beirut blast
Sixteen arrested over Beirut blast
SHAFAQNA- Lebanese authorities have arrested 16 people as part of probe into deadly blast, according to State news agency NNA .
“Sixteen people have been taken into custody as part of the investigation,” NNA quoted Fadi Akiki, a government representative at Lebanon’s military court, as saying, without naming the individuals. He said the investigation was continuing, Al Jazeera told.
