Sixteen arrested over Beirut blast

SHAFAQNA- Lebanese authorities have arrested 16 people as part of probe into deadly blast, according to  State news agency NNA .

“Sixteen people have been taken into custody as part of the investigation,” NNA quoted Fadi Akiki, a government representative at Lebanon’s military court, as saying, without naming the individuals. He said the investigation was continuing, Al Jazeera told.

