US Iran envoy Brian Hook quits

SHAFAQNA- US Iran envoy Brian Hook  is stepping down from his post and Elliott Abrams, the US special representative for Venezuela, will add Iran to his role, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Thursday.

Pompeo did not give a reason for Hook’s decision to leave but wrote in a tweet that Hook was moving on to the private sector. He described him as a “trusted adviser and a good friend”, Aljazeera reported.

 

