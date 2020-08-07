Is it necessary to think about the accuracy before spreading news?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: When you hear the news/stories/reports, think about them with the wisdom that confirms their accuracy, not just with the wisdom of the storyteller and the newscaster, because there are many newscasters/storytellers, but the ones who observe the accuracy and the truth behind the news are few and far between [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdom 98.