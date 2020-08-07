https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/nah.jpg 162 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-08-07 09:46:312020-08-07 09:46:31Is it necessary to think about the accuracy before spreading news?
Is it necessary to think about the accuracy before spreading news?
SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: When you hear the news/stories/reports, think about them with the wisdom that confirms their accuracy, not just with the wisdom of the storyteller and the newscaster, because there are many newscasters/storytellers, but the ones who observe the accuracy and the truth behind the news are few and far between [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdom 98.
