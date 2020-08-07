Date :Friday, August 7th, 2020 | Time : 10:44 |ID: 159855 | Print

UNICEF: 80,000 children displaced after Beirut explosions

SHAFAQNA – According to UNICEF, Some 80,000 children have been displaced by the Beirut explosions, according to UNICEF estimates, with families affected in desperate need of support.

According to the latest information:

  • There are numerous reports of children who have been separated from family members, some of whom are still missing;
  • At least 12 primary healthcare facilities, maternal, immunization and newborn centres in Beirut have been damaged, impacting services for nearly 120,000 people;
  • A children’s hospital in the Karantina area, which had a specialized unit treating critical newborns, was destroyed.;
  • The remaining operational hospitals are over-stretched and have been depleted of critical medical supplies;
  • 10 containers stocked by the Ministry of Public Health with personal protective equipment were destroyed;
  • Five out of seven UNICEF-supported vaccine cold rooms were destroyed in the blast, affecting critical vaccination programmes;
  • Many schools have reported damage in Beirut and the surrounding area, with assessments ongoing into the level of damage;
  • In the past 48 hours, 464 new cases of COVID-19 were registered.
