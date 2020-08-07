https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Lebanon-explosion.jpg 162 311 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-08-07 10:44:262020-08-07 10:44:26UNICEF: 80,000 children displaced after Beirut explosions
UNICEF: 80,000 children displaced after Beirut explosions
SHAFAQNA – According to UNICEF, Some 80,000 children have been displaced by the Beirut explosions, according to UNICEF estimates, with families affected in desperate need of support.
According to the latest information:
- There are numerous reports of children who have been separated from family members, some of whom are still missing;
- At least 12 primary healthcare facilities, maternal, immunization and newborn centres in Beirut have been damaged, impacting services for nearly 120,000 people;
- A children’s hospital in the Karantina area, which had a specialized unit treating critical newborns, was destroyed.;
- The remaining operational hospitals are over-stretched and have been depleted of critical medical supplies;
- 10 containers stocked by the Ministry of Public Health with personal protective equipment were destroyed;
- Five out of seven UNICEF-supported vaccine cold rooms were destroyed in the blast, affecting critical vaccination programmes;
- Many schools have reported damage in Beirut and the surrounding area, with assessments ongoing into the level of damage;
- In the past 48 hours, 464 new cases of COVID-19 were registered.
