UNICEF: 80,000 children displaced after Beirut explosions

SHAFAQNA – According to UNICEF, Some 80,000 children have been displaced by the Beirut explosions, according to UNICEF estimates, with families affected in desperate need of support.

According to the latest information:

There are numerous reports of children who have been separated from family members, some of whom are still missing;

At least 12 primary healthcare facilities, maternal, immunization and newborn centres in Beirut have been damaged, impacting services for nearly 120,000 people;

A children’s hospital in the Karantina area, which had a specialized unit treating critical newborns, was destroyed.;

The remaining operational hospitals are over-stretched and have been depleted of critical medical supplies;

10 containers stocked by the Ministry of Public Health with personal protective equipment were destroyed;

Five out of seven UNICEF-supported vaccine cold rooms were destroyed in the blast, affecting critical vaccination programmes;