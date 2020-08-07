75 years ago USA dropped the atomic bombs on Japanese cities

Three-quarters of a century ago, the United States unleashed hell. The atomic bombs dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki prefigured the end of World War II and the start of an uncertain and, in many ways, terrifying new age. The U.S.-Soviet nuclear rivalry settled over most of the remainder of the 20th century, with calculations of mutual assured destruction ensuring the frigidity of the Cold War. Hiroshima and Nagasaki remain the only two places attacked in war with nuclear weapons, though the world’s atomic arsenals now contain weapons exponentially more deadly than what was used then.