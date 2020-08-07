https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/usa-atomic-bomb-on-apan.jpg 186 220 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-08-07 11:10:592020-08-07 11:10:5975 years ago USA dropped the atomic bombs on Japanese cities
75 years ago USA dropped the atomic bombs on Japanese cities
SHAFAQNA – In an article entitled: “A new nuclear race is underway, 75 years after the U.S. dropped the bomb”
published by the Washington Post (7 Aug. 2020), Ishaan Tharoor wrote:
We still don’t have an exact number for those killed in the two Japanese cities — estimates range from 110,000 to 210,000 people. The radiation fallout sickened and probably curtailed the lives of countless others. Every year, the residents of Hiroshima and Nagasaki stand vigil in memory of those who died and the horror of what ravaged their cities. They also keep issuing urgent appeals to a world that is slowly forgetting what it means to live under the permanent shadow of an atomic holocaust.
