Is the Salaat of the night of Eid Al-Ghadir as mentioned in Mafatihul Janan correct? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about the Salaat of the night of Eid Al-Ghadir.
Question: Is the Salaat of the night of Eid Al-Ghadir as mentioned in Mafatihul Janan correct?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Among religious deeds for the night of Eid Al-Ghadir a 12 Rok’ats Salaat has been mentioned in Mafatihul Janan with one Salaam which we have deleted in Mafatihe No’win; because all Mostahabbi Salaats are two Rok’ats, except Salaat A’araabi which is in four Rok’ats. And in the case of Salaat of the night of Eid Al-Ghadir, whenever it is performed every two Rok’ats must be recited with one Salaam.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
