Date :Friday, August 7th, 2020 | Time : 16:47 |ID: 159898 | Print

Is the Salaat of the night of Eid Al-Ghadir as mentioned in Mafatihul Janan correct? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about the Salaat of the night of Eid Al-Ghadir.

Question: Is the Salaat of the night of Eid Al-Ghadir as mentioned in Mafatihul Janan correct?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Among religious deeds for the night of Eid Al-Ghadir a 12 Rok’ats Salaat has been mentioned in Mafatihul Janan with one Salaam which we have deleted in Mafatihe No’win; because all Mostahabbi Salaats are two Rok’ats, except Salaat A’araabi which is in four Rok’ats. And in the case of Salaat of the night of Eid Al-Ghadir, whenever it is performed every two Rok’ats must be recited with one Salaam.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *