Pakistan calls for international action on Kashmir

SHAFAQNA- Pakistan this week called for international action on Kashmir.

Kashmiris have been subjected to curfews, profiling, and a massive presence of security forces since the India revoked the state of Jammu and Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status on Aug. 5, 2019.

“We will never accept, and neither will the Kashmiris, the illegal Indian actions and oppression of the Kashmiri people,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday.

But even amid mounting evidence of a harsh crackdown on the Uighur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region, Khan has refused to be drawn into the domestic affairs of Pakistan’s long-time ally, France 24 told.