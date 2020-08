https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/1D57799B-6A64-41A1-912A-EBA91159D026.jpeg 736 1125 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian 2020-08-07 21:24:18 2020-08-07 21:24:18 Video: Shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) on the eve of Eid al-Ghadir