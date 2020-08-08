Corona entered Bahrain Central Prison and revolutionary prisoners affected

SHAFAQNA- Human rights organizations in Bahrain expressed concern over the situation of prisoners, especially revolutionary and political activists, as Coronavirus entered Bahrain Central Prison and a number of prisoners quarantined.

Activists and legal organizations in Bahrain announced that a group of political and revolutionary prisoners have been quarantined following the diagnosis of a nurse infected with the Coronavirus in the clinic of building No.13 of Bahrain Central Prison (Jaw Prison) and this has caused great concern to their families and other prisoners.

Ms. Ebtisam al-Sayegh, a Bahraini human rights defender, said that one of the detainees in the building reported by telephone that 16 detainees had affected by the Coronavirus and had been quarantined by prison officials.

“Several prisoners in the 13th building of Jaw Central Prison were taken to the prison clinic after being examined by a nurse who was infected with the Coronavirus, they have been quarantined with the order of pison officials,” said Sayed Alwadaei, director of advocacy at the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (Bird).

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English