Al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine decorated for celebration of Eid al-Ghadir+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The holy shrine of al-Abbas’s (p) was adorned with flowers of beautiful colors, and banners on which expressions of allegiance and loyalty to the Imam Ali Ibn Abi Taleb (peace be upon both of them) were hung on the walls, to express the joy of believers who had pledged allegiance to Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) on this great occasion in which he announced the true religion was completed by the appointment of the Holy Prophet (peace and blessings of God be upon him) to his cousin Imam Ali (peace be upon him) as the Commander of the believers and his successor.

It is noteworthy that on the eighteenth of the holy month of Dhu al-Hijjah of the tenth year of the Prophet’s immigration, Imam Ali Ibn Abi Taleb (peace be upon both of them) was designated the Commander of the Faithful, and the successor of the great Prophet Mohammad (Allah’s prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household).

In compliance with the preventive instructions issued by the Karbala Health Department and the recommendations of the Supreme Religious Authority, the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine decided not to hold any special event on this occasion, due to the health conditions that Iraq is going through.