Imam Sadiq Online School holds Islamic courses

SHAFAQNA – Imam Sadiq Online School offers various courses virtually.

In this courses you can learn Islamic beliefs, ethics, law, and recitation of Quran in an easy way with one session free trial, own timing and Easy access at home

There are a number of steps to understand the holy book of Allah, the Quran, and to have a sufficient understanding of Islam. The first step is to be able to recite the Quran. You can learn easily in online Quran tutoring service as well as other Islamic topics for the new generation with live tutoring.

In Quran class, students learn Arabic Alphabet, recitation of Quran and Tajwid. They also memorize selected chapters of Quran.

Also in Islamic Studies class, students learn Islamic system of beliefs, Law (Ahkam), morals and history of Islam.

The advantages of this online courses include, Well-educated and professional teachers, Easy access at home and having your own timing.

