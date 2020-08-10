Date :Monday, August 10th, 2020 | Time : 22:20 |ID: 160082 | Print

Online talks on marriage and relationship

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- A marriage discussion webinar under the title “You’ll Never Marriage Alone” will be held.

The discussion is about husbands, wives and their rights.

Sheikh Mohamed Al-hilli, Shaheen Merali and Abbas Merali talk to each other in this program.

This program will be held on Thursday, 11 August at 7:30 pm.

Join to participate in the session via YouTube or Zoom by meeting ID: 2034792026.

You might also like
Is It Acceptable to Convert to Islam for Marriage?
AIM holds online course on 'Tranquility in Prayer'
Online workshops on "Understanding" Hijab for sisters
Online program on coping with traumatic events
AIM holds online discussion on ‘Ramadan Message’ every Monday
Virtual programs to celebrate Eid al-Adha
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *