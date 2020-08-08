Date :Saturday, August 8th, 2020 | Time : 22:18 |ID: 160091 | Print

Online program on coping with traumatic events

SHAFAQNA – The program of “Ask the therapists: coping with traumatic events & PTSD” will be held live by INSTAHLULBAYT (the Muslim counsellor YouTube and Facebook) on Sunday.

Psychotherapist and the Muslim Counsellor – Berak Hussain and Mental Health Counsellor- Anisa Diab -talk to each other in this program.

This program will be held on Sunday, August 9th at 4 pm EST and 9 PM BST.

You can ask questions in advance or during the program.

