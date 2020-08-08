https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/index-2.jpg 668 670 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-08 22:18:512020-08-08 22:28:06Online program on coping with traumatic events
Online program on coping with traumatic events
SHAFAQNA – The program of “Ask the therapists: coping with traumatic events & PTSD” will be held live by INSTAHLULBAYT (the Muslim counsellor YouTube and Facebook) on Sunday.
Psychotherapist and the Muslim Counsellor – Berak Hussain and Mental Health Counsellor- Anisa Diab -talk to each other in this program.
This program will be held on Sunday, August 9th at 4 pm EST and 9 PM BST.
You can ask questions in advance or during the program.
