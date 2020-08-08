https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/leb-6.jpg 500 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-08 15:55:512020-08-08 15:55:51Death toll of Beirut explosion rises to 158
Death toll of Beirut explosion rises to 158
SHAFAQNA- Death toll of Beirut explosion has risen to 158, the Lebanese health ministry media office said on Saturday.
The number of people injured exceeds 6,000 and 21 are still reported missing, it said, according to Reuters.
