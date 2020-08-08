Date :Saturday, August 8th, 2020 | Time : 15:55 |ID: 160106 | Print

Death toll of Beirut explosion rises to 158

SHAFAQNA- Death toll of Beirut explosion has risen to 158, the Lebanese health ministry media office said on Saturday.

The number of people injured exceeds 6,000 and 21 are still reported missing, it said, according to Reuters.

