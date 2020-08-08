Date :Saturday, August 8th, 2020 | Time : 16:25 |ID: 160110 | Print

Coronavirus in Gaza: Children walk back to school after five months

SHAFAQNA-Hundreds of thousands of children in the Gaza Strip returned to classes after five months of shutdown.

Teachers wearing face masks welcomed children and offered to sanitise their hands.

Gaza, mostly cut off from the world by an Israeli-led blockade, has not recorded any COVID-19 cases in the towns and refugee camps where around two million Palestinians live.

Just 78 infections and one death have been recorded in quarantine centres, Reuters reported.

