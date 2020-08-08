UN: Airstrikes kill at least nine children in northern Yemen

SHAFAQNA- At least nine children killed by airstrikes in northern Yemen, a United Nations official said.

Lise Grande, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, said in a statement on Friday a group of mostly women and children were hit while they were travelling by road the previous day.

She said the attack was “shocking and completely, totally unacceptable”, Aljazeera reported.

The health ministry for the Houthi said on Thursday the Saudi-led military coalition conducted six air raids in the mountainous northern Yemeni province of Jawf. It said an early count indicated more than 20 dead, mostly women and children.