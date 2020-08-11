Bangladesh: Amnesty warns on harassing family members of human rights defenders in exile

SHAFAQNA- Bangladeshi authorities must immediately stop harassing and intimidating the family members of exiled blogger Asad Noor and other human rights defenders, Amnesty International said.

The work of people defending human rights in Bangladesh has become increasingly challenging. In recent years, many bloggers and human rights defenders have fled from persecution at home and sought protection abroad while continuing their activism. However, the authorities are now targeting their families remaining in the country in an effort to silence them.

“The harassment of families, to muzzle human rights defenders in exile from Bangladesh, is utterly reprehensible. Such tactics of intimidation must be stopped immediately,” said Sultan Mohammed Zakaria, South Asia Researcher at Amnesty International.

He went on to say that instead, the authorities have the responsibility to prevent and effectively address allegations of human rights abuses and ensure a safe and enabling environment for human rights defenders, including by carrying out prompt and independent investigations.

Asad Noor, who started blogging in 2013, has been facing threats and intimidation for his human rights work since 2015 both from state and non-state actors. Even during his exile, Asad, and his family in Bangladesh, continued to receive threats both from state agencies and non-state actors.

According to the Bangladesh government’s official statistics, at least 38 journalists and more than 400 other people have been detained during the first half of 2020 under the Digital Security Act. The threats on bloggers and other authors have multiplied in recent years. Since 2013, more than a dozen secular, atheistic, or non-Muslim writers, bloggers, and activists have been killed at the hands of unidentified miscreants, while the government, instead of investigating and prosecuting those suspected of responsibility, asked the activists to tone down their writings. Many bloggers and authors are facing persecution from state authorities.