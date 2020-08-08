Lebanese demonstrators storm ministry buildings

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of demonstrators stormed government ministries in Beirut and trashed the offices of the Association of Lebanese Banks on Saturday.

The Red Cross said it had treated 117 people for injuries on the scene while another 55 were taken to hospital. A fire broke out in central Martyrs’ Square. A policeman was killed during the clashes, a spokesman said.

The protesters said their politicians should bepunished over their negligence that they say led to Tuesday’s gigantic explosion .

Prime Minister Hassan Diab said the only way out was early parliamentary elections, Reuters reported.