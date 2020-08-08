Timing of al-Kazemi’s visit to Washington determined

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office, today (Saturday), announced in a statement that Mustafa al-Kazemi will begin his visit to the United States next week.

The statement said that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi will travel to the United States next week as the head of a delegation of government members at an official invitation.

According to the statement, al-Kazemi will meet US President Donald Trump during his visit on the 20th of this month.

The statement said that bilateral relations between Iraq and the United States, important issues of the two sides, joint cooperation in the fields of security, energy, economy, health, investment and ways to strengthen it, as well as issues related to the fight against the Corona epidemic and bilateral cooperation in a way that serves the common interests of the two countries will be among the topics which will be discussed during the trip.

