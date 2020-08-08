Date :Saturday, August 8th, 2020 | Time : 23:51 |ID: 160147 | Print

Photos: The prayer of pilgrims of Imam Ali (A.S) shrine for repelling the calamity and the Corona pandemic on the day of Eid al-Ghadir

SHAFAQNA- The prayer of the pilgrims of Imam Ali (A.S) shrine for repelling the calamity and the Corona pandemic on the day of Eid al-Ghadir.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

