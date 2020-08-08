https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/B4516964-F434-49B6-8753-CD0E4A71A75F.jpeg 599 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-08 23:51:232020-08-08 23:52:22Photos: The prayer of pilgrims of Imam Ali (A.S) shrine for repelling the calamity and the Corona pandemic on the day of Eid al-Ghadir
Photos: The prayer of pilgrims of Imam Ali (A.S) shrine for repelling the calamity and the Corona pandemic on the day of Eid al-Ghadir
SHAFAQNA- The prayer of the pilgrims of Imam Ali (A.S) shrine for repelling the calamity and the Corona pandemic on the day of Eid al-Ghadir.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!