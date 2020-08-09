https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/forces.jpg 557 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-09 06:53:542020-08-09 06:53:54US will cut troop levels in Afghanistan
US will cut troop levels in Afghanistan
SHAFAQNA-The US will cut troop levels in Afghanistan to to “a number less than 5,000” by the end of November, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in an interview broadcast on Saturday.
The United States currently has about 8,600 troops in Afghanistan. Trump said in an interview released Monday by Axios that the United States planned to lower that number to about 4,000, Reuters reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!