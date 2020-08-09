Date :Sunday, August 9th, 2020 | Time : 06:53 |ID: 160175 | Print

US will cut troop levels in Afghanistan

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-The US will cut troop levels in Afghanistan to to “a number less than 5,000” by the end of November, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in an interview broadcast on Saturday.

The United States currently has about 8,600 troops in Afghanistan. Trump said in an interview released Monday by Axios that the United States planned to lower that number to about 4,000, Reuters reported.

You might also like
Saudi banks, bin Laden companies face $4.2 billion U.S. lawsuit by 9/11 insurers
US Muslim woman fired from work for wearing hijab
Muslim journalist shares details of racist attack she faced while flying
Teachers and Muslim Students’ Hijabs in US
Pakistan senator: We should not look to the West
US bans electronic devices on flights from 8 Muslim countries
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *