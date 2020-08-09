India: Seven killed in fire at COVID-19 hotel facility

SHAFAQNA- At least seven people killed in a massive fire that broke out at a hotel which was being used as a COVID-19 facility in India’s southern Andhra Pradesh state early on Sunday, police said.

“Several people who were trapped and injured have been rescued and moved to a government hopsital. Fire is under control but rescue and fire-fighting operations are still underway,” said Lakshmi, a constable at the police control room, Reuters reported.