India: Seven killed in fire at COVID-19 hotel facility
SHAFAQNA- At least seven people killed in a massive fire that broke out at a hotel which was being used as a COVID-19 facility in India’s southern Andhra Pradesh state early on Sunday, police said.
“Several people who were trapped and injured have been rescued and moved to a government hopsital. Fire is under control but rescue and fire-fighting operations are still underway,” said Lakshmi, a constable at the police control room, Reuters reported.
