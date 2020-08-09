Africa: Regional cooperation needed to fight Coronavirus

SHAFAQNA – As Coronavirus cases in Africa exceeded the 1 million mark, African leaders must take concrete measures to improve and strengthen testing and treatment capacity, and the international community should support countries to tackle the pandemic, Amnesty International said.

“The one million figure is a grim reality for the African continent, and one that must spur urgent action from regional and international institutions and leaders alike. Transparency, testing, treatment and containment measures all need to be urgently improved,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa.

South Africa is the worst hit country, with 500,000 confirmed cases.

Experts have warned that these numbers could be a significant underestimate, owing to a lack of testing capacity across the continent, with some countries not having enough resources to conduct tests. Other barriers such as poor infrastructure, including roads and the lack of enough hospitals and healthcare workers have been cited as hampering the fight against COVID-19.

With cases increasing sharply, it is important for countries to work together through regional and international cooperation to ensure that human rights, including the right to health, are guaranteed for all people across Africa.

“This collaboration should include greater transparency and accountability by governments to establish the true magnitude of the pandemic and the appropriate response, to turn the tide on this crisis,” Samira Daoud, Amnesty International’s Director for West and Central Africa.