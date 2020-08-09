Date :Sunday, August 9th, 2020 | Time : 09:13 |ID: 160195 | Print

Thousands of Israelis gather in renewed anti-Netanyahu protests

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of demonstrators protest against Benjamin Netanyahuon on Saturday night.

Protestors have once again filled the streets near the official residence of Israeli Prime Minister .The protesters were angry at the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and said Netanyahu should not remain in office while on trial for corruption charges, Al Jazeera reported.

