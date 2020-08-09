https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/game.jpg 350 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-09 09:13:322020-08-09 09:13:32Thousands of Israelis gather in renewed anti-Netanyahu protests
Thousands of Israelis gather in renewed anti-Netanyahu protests
SHAFAQNA- Thousands of demonstrators protest against Benjamin Netanyahuon on Saturday night.
Protestors have once again filled the streets near the official residence of Israeli Prime Minister .The protesters were angry at the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and said Netanyahu should not remain in office while on trial for corruption charges, Al Jazeera reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!