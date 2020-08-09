https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/3-2.jpg 787 1180 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-09 09:30:292020-08-09 09:30:29Eid Al-Ghadir celebrated in Kashmir
Eid Al-Ghadir celebrated in Kashmir
SHAFAQNA- Kashmiris celebrated Eid al-Ghadir on Saturday .
The ceremonies in Srinagar and elsewhere in the Himalayan region were held with fewer attendees than previous years due to the pandemic.
Similar events were held in other parts of India, including the cities of Lucknow and Amroha in the state of Uttar Pradesh, according to IQNA.
