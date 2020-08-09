What is the root of problems in Islamic societies?

SHAFAQNA – The root of problems in our societies is either lack of information about the religion or not acting upon the knowledge we have. There are a few groups of the people of which one group has learned to earn money very well, but they have not bothered to learn about the religion. There is another group that has the knowledge but their inordinate desires have dominated them; so they are not religious. They know that some acts are Haram, but they commit the Haram acts despite being aware of it; meaning they have the knowledge but they do not act upon it [1].

[1] Soluke Ashurayee, Manzil-e-Chaharum Deen va Deendari, Ayatollah Sheikh Mojtaba Tehrani (RA), Page 14.