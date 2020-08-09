Date :Sunday, August 9th, 2020 | Time : 12:43 |ID: 160239 | Print

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s most recent portrait

SHAFAQNA- The latest photo of Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority of Shia Muslims, has been published by Shafaqna.

According to Shafaqna, this photo was taken on the 18th of Dhu al-Hijjah 1441, on the day of Eid al-Ghadir.

