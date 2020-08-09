Date :Sunday, August 9th, 2020 | Time : 15:03 |ID: 160253 | Print

Online program on celebrating Eid al-Ghadeer

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The program of Eid Al- Ghadeer will be held live by AhlulBayt TV today (Sunday).

This program will be held on Sunday, August 9th at LDN 19:00, NYC 14:00, DSM 21:00.

AhlulBayt TV brings to you an evening of enlightening speeches and recitations for the grand celebration of Eid al-Ghadeer with esteemed scholars and guests.

You might also like
Imam Ali Holy Shrine is ready for Eid al-Ghadeer pilgrims
Yemen celebrates Eid al-Ghadeer - Tradition returns to Yemen
Online programmes to celebrate Eid Al-Ghadeer
Wahhabism - The School of Ibn Taymiyyah - The Root of Terrorism?
Ghadeer Khum
Celebrating Eid al-Ghadeer by Raising the Banner of Imam Ali (A.S)+ Photos
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *