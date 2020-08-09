https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/2116AEAF-44ED-41C2-88BF-156892C9823D.jpeg 1080 1080 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-09 15:03:402020-08-09 15:09:33Online program on celebrating Eid al-Ghadeer
Online program on celebrating Eid al-Ghadeer
SHAFAQNA- The program of Eid Al- Ghadeer will be held live by AhlulBayt TV today (Sunday).
This program will be held on Sunday, August 9th at LDN 19:00, NYC 14:00, DSM 21:00.
AhlulBayt TV brings to you an evening of enlightening speeches and recitations for the grand celebration of Eid al-Ghadeer with esteemed scholars and guests.
