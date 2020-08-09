Online program on celebrating Eid al-Ghadeer

SHAFAQNA- The program of Eid Al- Ghadeer will be held live by AhlulBayt TV today (Sunday).

This program will be held on Sunday, August 9th at LDN 19:00, NYC 14:00, DSM 21:00.

AhlulBayt TV brings to you an evening of enlightening speeches and recitations for the grand celebration of Eid al-Ghadeer with esteemed scholars and guests.