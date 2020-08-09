https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/lebb.jpg 405 700 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-09 14:45:222020-08-09 14:45:22Lebanon's information minister resign
Lebanon’s information minister resign
SHAFAQNA- Lebanon information minister Manal Abdel Samad on Sunday quit .
“I want to apologise to the lebanese people, whose aspirations we were unable to fulfil due to the difficulty of the challenges facing us,” she said in a short statement from the ministry, Aljazeera told.
