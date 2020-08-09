Date :Sunday, August 9th, 2020 | Time : 14:45 |ID: 160256 | Print

Lebanon’s information minister resign

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon information minister Manal Abdel Samad on Sunday quit .

“I want to apologise to the lebanese people, whose aspirations we were unable to fulfil due to the difficulty of the challenges facing us,” she said in a short statement from the ministry, Aljazeera  told.

 

