Afghanistan to release 400 Taliban prisoner

SHAFAQNA- Afghanistan agreed on Sunday to release 400 Taliban prisoners.

The war-torn country’s grand assembly, or Loya Jirga, on Sunday approved the release, a controversial condition raised by the Taliban militants to join peace talks.

“In order to remove an obstacle, allow the start of the peace process and an end of bloodshed, the Loya Jirga approves the release of 400 Taliban,” the assembly said in a resolution, Reuters told.

