Date :Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 | Time : 10:56 |ID: 160267 | Print

Video: Commentary of imam Ali on hadith al-Thaqalayn

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Hadith al-Thaqalayn is a well known hadith, famously reported in the books of hadith and history. The Muslims  differ on its understanding. In this video brother Hassan al-Qadri reports the commentary and understanding of hadith al-Thaqalayn by Imam Ali (A.S).

How did Imam Ali understand hadith al-Thaqalayn?

How did Imam Ali understand the word “itrah” in hadith al-Thaqalayn?

You might also like
Indian journalist believes Imam Ali is the first Muslim in the world
Mountains may move from their positions but you should stand firm ...
Oppression in Arabia – Why Yemen’s Resistance movement is being denied
Delegation of Japanese Foreign Minister visit Imam Ali Holy Shrine in Najaf
Hadith of Ghadir and the succession of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)
Love for Ali in the Qur'an and Sunnah
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *