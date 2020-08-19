https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/F540F7EB-EDCA-42B9-B6EF-EF5E06305349.jpeg 266 400 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-19 10:56:352020-08-19 10:56:35Video: Commentary of imam Ali on hadith al-Thaqalayn
Video: Commentary of imam Ali on hadith al-Thaqalayn
SHAFAQNA- Hadith al-Thaqalayn is a well known hadith, famously reported in the books of hadith and history. The Muslims differ on its understanding. In this video brother Hassan al-Qadri reports the commentary and understanding of hadith al-Thaqalayn by Imam Ali (A.S).
How did Imam Ali understand hadith al-Thaqalayn?
How did Imam Ali understand the word “itrah” in hadith al-Thaqalayn?
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!