Video: Commentary of imam Ali on hadith al-Thaqalayn

SHAFAQNA- Hadith al-Thaqalayn is a well known hadith, famously reported in the books of hadith and history. The Muslims differ on its understanding. In this video brother Hassan al-Qadri reports the commentary and understanding of hadith al-Thaqalayn by Imam Ali (A.S).

How did Imam Ali understand hadith al-Thaqalayn?

How did Imam Ali understand the word “itrah” in hadith al-Thaqalayn?