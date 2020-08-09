Lebanon donor conference: Macron says “We must act quickly”

SHAFAQNA- World leaders are meeting to discuss aid for Lebanon in a UN-backed virtual donor conference .

“The objective of this conference is for us to unite today to definitively pool our resources in the coming days and weeks to address the needs of Beirut’s population,” said Emmanuel Macron as the donor conference began on Sunday, according to Euronews.

“We all know that this tragedy struck a country which has been going through a very deep political and economic crisis for several months which has continued to worsen,” Macron told international leaders.

He explained that he had spoken with Lebanese leaders about the need to reform the country and tackle corruption.

“We must act quickly and efficiently so that this aid goes directly to where it is needed”.

Macron said the offer of assistance included support for an impartial, credible and independent inquiry into the August 4 port explosion , Aljazeera told.



Lebanese President Michel Aoun stressed that he is committed to achieving justice and combating corruption, AlManar reported.

Michel Aoun said that rebuilding Beirut requires a lot of efforts and resources.

“We have great needs at the moment and we must meet them quickly before the winter as citizens will suffer a lot without shelters during the cold weather,” Aoun said during the virtual International Support Conference for Beirut and the Lebanese People, the National News Agency reported.

“The earthquake struck us while we are in the midst of economic and financial crisis, in addition to the existence of over 1 million refugees in Lebanon and the repercussions of COVID-19. Dealing with all these is way beyond the capacity of Lebanon,” Aoun noted.

The Lebanese president also thanked all that have sent donations to Lebanon.