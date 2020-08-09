Shia Muslims in Pakistan hold protest demand for end to enforced disappearance

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Shia Muslims in Pakistan demonstrated with demand for end to enforced disappearance of innocent members of their community.

They held protest demos while observing SOPs, after Eid prayers across the country.

Affected families and their supporters demand immediate release of illegally detained members of the community.

At least three Shia youth have become the latest victims of enforced disappearance ahead of Eid ul Adha.

Shia Muslims believe in rule of law

Meanwhile, Joint Action Committee for Shia Missing Persons said Pakistani Shia Muslims believe in rule of law while law of Pakistan recognizes freedom and other fundamental human rights of all Pakistanis.

Hence, Shia Muslims support rule of law and under that demand immediate release of missing Shia Muslims.

Shia Muslims have rejected this unlawful and unconstitutional policy of the security establishment.

Missing persons is also used as a term for victims of enforced disappearance which security agencies imposed upon them merely on suspicion.

But it shocked and dismayed Shia Muslim community because they never took weapons against the state besides they never did anything against national security.

Despite their patriotism and huge services for Pakistan, pro-Saudi biased officials treated them as though they violated national security.

Innocent Shia youth and notables have been suffering due to that biased mindset.

The affected families, Shia Islamic parties, scholar, notables and other community leaders have been running a joint campaign to seek justice.

Under that campaign, the families of Shia missing persons had staged sit-in outside Karachi residence of President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, that enjoys official status of Presidential camp office.

They had held sit-in outside Multan residence of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Besides, they have also held countless protest rallies and demonstrations across Pakistan.

Tens of thousands of supporters of the affected families of missing persons participated in their protests.

Missing persons in Pakistan is also used as a term for those subjected to enforced disappearance.

Elderly grandmothers, children, women, youths, all-age- group-people are protesting and the rest of the community and supporters are expressing solidarity with them.