Pope calls for solidarity with Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- In the wake of the devastating explosion that rocked Beirut last week, Pope Francis called for international solidarity with Lebanon.

“Last Tuesday’s catastrophe calls everyone, beginning with the Lebanese people, to work together for the common good of this beloved country”, Pope Francis said on Sunday.

The Pope noted Lebanon’s “particular identity”, which “has emerged over the course of time as a model of living together.” Acknowledging the fragility of coexistence in the country at this time, Pope Francis said he is nonetheless praying “that, with God’s help, and everyone’s genuine participation, [Lebanon] may be reborn free and strong.”

Pope Francis calls on the Church in Lebanon to continue to be close to their people, and appeals for “generous aid” from the international community, Vatican News reported.