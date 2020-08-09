Former Qatari PM advises Saudi leaders on Khashoggi and Al-Jabri cases

SHAFAQNA- Former Qatari Prime Minister Hamad bin Jassim gave advice to Saudi leaders on the cases of Khashoggi, al-Jabri and the detainees.

“Unfortunately, the news and events that have been heard from the older brother are not convincing for the future of the region and Saudi Arabia,” Bin Jassim said in several tweets.

The former Prime Minister of Qatar added: “As we see and follow, most of the efforts in Saudi Arabia are spent on taking revenge on the oppositions and intimidating them inside and outside of the country at all levels.”

“Reform always starts from inside and through measures to reduce suffocation such as the release of detainees, including men, women and children. When this happens, internal reconciliation will be achieved and efforts will be directed towards internal construction and concern will be led to the welfare of the Saudi people,” he said, advising Saudi leaders.

Hamad bin Jassim’s tweets appear to be in response to reports of Saudi officials attempting to assassinate Saad al-Jabri, a former Saudi intelligence official.

Al-Hamad wrote: “We must also stop the adventurous policies and actions and the plans of assassination and intimidation of the oppositions abroad by detaining their wives, children, parents and their relatives.”



This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English