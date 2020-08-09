Iraqi Minister of Culture: About 10,000 country’s antiquities are in United States

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Dr. Hassan Nazim, has announced that about 10,000 Mesopotamian antiquities are in the United States and there are conditions for returning them to Iraq.

The Iraqi Ministry of Culture announced in a statement that Hassan Nazim met Mohsen Sadkhan, Deputy Chairman of the Antiquities and Heritage Board and Director of the Returns Department and Legal Representative in the Returns Department, and discussed about the mechanisms for returning smuggled Iraqi antiquities owned by the Hobby Lobby Company and Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., which number reaches 3817 works that date back to different periods of Mesopotamian civilization.

“We must work to return the smuggled artifacts urgently based on mechanisms that ensure their safe return to Iraq based on a memorandum of understanding between the two sides on Iraq’s right to return its cultural assets,” he said.

He continued: “The Hobby Lobby company has sent a note in which it has outlined the mechanisms of measures to return the Iraqi antiquities which owned by the company, and also some issues including allowing the company to display and print photographs of antiquities, conducting research and studies on these artifacts, obtaining electronic copies of them, transportation issues, packaging, and working with Iraq to return antiquities.

Nazim continued: “We must now accelerate the process of completing the returning of 5831 antiquities, which are also owned by Cornell University in the United States.”



