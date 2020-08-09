https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/مکرون.jpg 470 836 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-09 19:21:292020-08-09 19:21:29Macron told Trump that sanctions on Hezbollah counterproductive
Macron told Trump that sanctions on Hezbollah counterproductive
SHAFAQNA- French President Emmanuel Macron has told US President Donald Trump that sanctions against Hezbollah are playing into the hands of those they are meant to weaken, an official at the Elysee Palace said on Saturday.
The official said Macron told Trump in a phone call on Friday that the United States should “reinvest” in Lebanon to help rebuild it,Reuters told.
