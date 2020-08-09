Date :Sunday, August 9th, 2020 | Time : 19:21 |ID: 160329 | Print

Macron told Trump that sanctions on Hezbollah counterproductive

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- French President Emmanuel Macron has told US President Donald Trump that sanctions against Hezbollah are playing into the hands of those they are meant to weaken, an official at the Elysee Palace said on Saturday.

The official said Macron told Trump in a phone call on Friday that the United States should “reinvest” in Lebanon to help rebuild it,Reuters told.

You might also like
Trump's comments on Muslims could haunt him in appeals court
US imposes new sanctions on Iran regardless of COVID-19 pandemic
Sergey Lavrov, Iran, JCPOA Sergey Lavrov: Russia aware of Macron’s initiative about JCPOA
US agrees on suspending parts of Iran sanctions: WHO
Trump declares Jerusalem to be Israel capital
America’s Broken Democracy by Jeffrey D. Sachs
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *