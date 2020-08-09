Date :Sunday, August 9th, 2020 | Time : 20:57 |ID: 160333 | Print

Iran’s Zarif signs memorial book of Beirut blast victims

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, attended Lebanon’s Embassy in Tehran on Sunday to sign a memorial book of Beirut blast victims .

Zarif had earlier issued a condolence message on his Twitter account in Arabic Language in which he said: “Our though and prayers are with the great and resilient people of Lebanon. As always, Iran is ready to provide assistance in any way which may seem necessary. Stay strong Lebanon.”

Also in a phone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Charbel Wehbe, the Iranian foreign minister voiced Iran’s readiness to provide humanitarian supplies to the disaster-hit people of Beirut.

A major blast in Beirut Port on Tuesday evening left at least 158 people dead and 6,000 others injured. Some 21 people are still missing.

