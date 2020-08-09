158 recorded violations by Saudi aggression in Yemen’s Hodeidah

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire in Hodeidah, reported 158 violations staged by US-Saudi forces and mercenaries during the past 24 hours, Al-Masirah reported on Saturday night.

The source pointed out that the violations included the killing of a woman in Al-Jah and two raids by spy drones over Ad-Durayhmi, in addition to 47 attacks with missiles and artillery shells and 107 attacks with live bullets.