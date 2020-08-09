Ayatollah Isa Qassim calls on Muslims to stick to infallible Imams’ guidance

“Islam teaches us that it is not possible to survive except in the presence of an Imam who is as great in value as Islam itself,” Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassim said on Saturday on the occasion of the Eid al-Ghadir.

He added that during the absence of the Infallible Imam, Islam obliges the closest person to him in knowledge, guidance, sincerity, justice, and piety to guide people and promote them toward prosperity.

Underlining the importance of having infallible Imams in the society, the prominent cleric said, “Throughout the history, the onset of all problems of the Ummah has emerged when rulers did not respect the divine rights and trampled the value or religion without any fear.”

“They are not pleased with God, nor is God pleased with them, and they do not hesitate to commit what is prohibited.”

Saturday marked Eid al-Ghadir, which is the day when the Prophet of Islam appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (PBUM) – the first Shia Imam – as his successor and Muslims’ next leader.

Prophet Mohammad announced his appointment on the way back from his last Hajj pilgrimage fourteen centuries ago.

Eid al-Ghadir comes eight days after another great festivity, called Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice – an important festival on the Islamic calendar that marks the climax of the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca and Medina.