CAIR seeks investigation after Muslim leader assaulted in Minnesota

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Police in Bloomington, US state of Minnesota, are searching for suspects who left a local Muslim leader injured after beating him.

The two suspects appear to be in their late teens or early twenties, one black one white.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. near the Dar al-Farooq mosque on Thursday.

At the scene, a 50-year-old man was found with a fractured shoulder.

He was later identified as Sheikh Mohamed Mukhtar a local leader at the mosque.

The mosques executive director, Mohamed Omar, said having to live in fear of an attack is a public health crisis for Muslims.

“Physical wounds can heal but the emotional wound and the loss of sense of safety and security is a permanent scar,” Mohamed said.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called on authorities to investigate the incident as a potentially bias-motivated crime.

This incident comes almost three years to the day of the mosque being bombed.