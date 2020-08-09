Malaysian official stresses closure of mosques to prevent COVID-19 spread

SHAFAQNA-IQNA-The closure of mosques and religious sites in areas affected by COVID-19 is necessary, a Malaysian official said.

Malaysia’s Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the government was strict in implementing standard operating procedures (SOP) on health safety particularly for congregational prayers.

“We are very strict and clear on the SOP for congregational prayers, whereby if the pandemic hits any area, then the state government must close the mosques or surau (religious places) on the advice of the ministry and the council.

“This is based on the current ‘maslahah’ (public interest) as seen in Kedah and Perlis, where some areas have been placed under the Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (TEMCO),” he said Sunday when met after launching the Mosques and Surau Takmir Teachers’ Convention in Prai.

On Monday, four sub-districts in Kubang Pasu and Padang Terap in Kedah were placed under the TEMCO until Aug 30 after 11 COVID-19 cases were recorded linked to the Sivagangga cluster.

Kuala Sanglang in Perlis had also been placed under TEMCO beginning Saturday until Sept 9, following the emergence of another 10 COVID-19 cases involving a family in Sanglang, also linked to the same cluster.