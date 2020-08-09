Thousands of African migrants stranded in Yemen in 2nd quarter of this year

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of African migrants have been stranded in Yemen in the second quarter of this year, International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) recorded 3,669 migrants, mainly departing from Somalia, arriving between April and June 2020.

Among the irregular migrants stranded in Yemen, 90% of them were Ethiopian, and the rest mostly from Somalia, said the UN migration agency in its report — Quarterly Migration Overview, AA reported.

The irregular migrants were trying to go to Saudi Arabia for a better life.