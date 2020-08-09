Paris helps investigating Beirut port explosion

SHAFAQNA- The French ambassador to Lebanon announced that his country is participating in the investigation into the explosion of the port of Beirut.

The French ambassador to Lebanon announced on Sunday that his country is participating in the investigation into the Beirut explosion in order to ensure “transparency and speed of investigation”.

He tweeted: “France is participating in the ongoing investigation into the August 4 explosion and is sending 46 police forces, providing technical support to the judicial investigation launched by the Attorney General to ensure that the investigation is sound and expeditious.” .

Earlier, Lebanese President Michel Aoun stated that the request for an international investigation into the port explosion was a waste of time.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English