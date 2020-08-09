UNESCO diplomatic moves to oppose Israel’s plan to seize Ibrahimi shrine

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian representative to UNESCO announced the Palestinian actions in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) against the Israeli aggression in the Ibrahimi shrine in the city of Hebron in the south of the West Bank.

Mounir Anastas, the Palestinian representative to UNESCO, said in an interview with Voice of Palestine Radio that movements against the Israeli regime’s violations in the Ibrahimi shrine continue at all levels.

He added that Riyad al-Maliki, Foreign Affairs Minister of the Palestinian National Authority had sent an overtone letter to the director general of UNESCO regarding the actions of the Israeli regime in the Ibrahimi shrine.

Al-Maliki has also sent another letter to the World Heritage Committee, which is in charge of Palestinian antiquities, and the committee was scheduled to hold a meeting on this issue last July, but due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the meeting was postponed, Anastas stated.

The Palestinian representative to UNESCO said that the Director-General of UNESCO had also sent several letters to the Israeli government regarding its recent decision against the Ibrahimi shrine, accusing Israel for abusing the world’s attention to the Coronavirus to impose its full sovereignty over the Ibrahimi shrine.

“Palestine is awaiting for a meeting of the UNESCO Executive Council, which is scheduled for late September,” he said.

Palestinian and Arab condemnations of the Israeli occupiers’ plan to transfer the control of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron to a Jewish establishment continue.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English