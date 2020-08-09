Date :Monday, August 10th, 2020 | Time : 00:05 |ID: 160413 | Print

Evacuation of hazardous materials from Baghdad International Airport

SHAFQANA- The Iraqi Border Crossing Authority announced the safe movement of hazardous materials at the capital’s international airport.

The Iraqi Border Crossing Authority issued a statement this evening (Sunday) announcing that to the orders of the Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi to form an immediate committee to detect hazardous materials (chemical, dual-use and ammonium nitrate) at all border crossings and to take all practical and preventive measures by moving these hazardous materials away from residential areas, Baghdad International Airport was evacuated from the dangerous mayerial.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

