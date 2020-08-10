UK PM : Reopening schools in September is a national priority

SHAFAQNA-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said restarting schools in September was a social, economic and moral imperative.

His comments follow a study earlier this month which warned that Britain risks a second wave of coronavirus in the winter twice as large as the initial outbreak if schools open without an improved test-and-trace system.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Johnson said restarting schools was a national priority. Schools would be the last places to close in future local lockdowns, Reuters reported.