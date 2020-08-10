https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/uk-2.jpg 167 250 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-10 06:59:312020-08-10 06:59:31UK PM : Reopening schools in September is a national priority
UK PM : Reopening schools in September is a national priority
SHAFAQNA-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said restarting schools in September was a social, economic and moral imperative.
His comments follow a study earlier this month which warned that Britain risks a second wave of coronavirus in the winter twice as large as the initial outbreak if schools open without an improved test-and-trace system.
Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Johnson said restarting schools was a national priority. Schools would be the last places to close in future local lockdowns, Reuters reported.
