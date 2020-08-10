https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/leb.jpeg 452 679 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-10 07:46:132020-08-10 09:31:40Beirut Governor says many bodies still unidentified
Beirut Governor says many bodies still unidentified
SHAFAQNA- Several foreign workers and truck drivers remain missing following the blast and are assumed to be dead, according to Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud .
In an interview with Al Jadeed TV station, Abboud added that many of the fatalities are still unidentified, and that it could take time to complete the identification of the remains, Al Jazeera reported.
