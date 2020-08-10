Sheikh Raed Salah warns of Israeli plans against Al-Aqsa

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian resistance icon Sheikh Raed Salah warned Sunday against the dangers that surround Al-Aqsa Mosque from plans by Israeli authorities.

Sheikh Salah said all political parties in Israel agree on maintaining Israeli control over Jerusalem, noting “there is a consensus on maintaining the occupation of the city in an attempt to isolate Al-Aqsa Mosque and then destroy it.”

Salah, the Head of the Islamic Movement in Israel, was hosted an online seminar by the Jerusalem Commission of the Ankara Civil Society Platform (ACSP) in Turkey shortly before he begins a 28-month prison sentence on Aug. 16, AA reported.