Date :Monday, August 10th, 2020

Germany: COVID-19 cases rise by 436 to 216,327

SHAFAQNA- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany increased by 436 to 216,327.

The reported death toll rose by one to 9,197, the tally showed,  according to Reuters.

