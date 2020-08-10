https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/covid.jpg 178 238 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-10 08:18:542020-08-10 08:18:54Germany: COVID-19 cases rise by 436 to 216,327
Germany: COVID-19 cases rise by 436 to 216,327
SHAFAQNA- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany increased by 436 to 216,327.
The reported death toll rose by one to 9,197, the tally showed, according to Reuters.
